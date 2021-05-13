Vt. gas company fined for past air pollution violation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A local gas company is getting fined $9,000 by the state of Vermont for an air pollution control violation.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says J.A. Devos & Sons, INC. of North Ferrisburgh delivered gas to a station in downtown Montpelier in October of 2019.

Later that day, there were complaints of a gas smell in the neighboring Capitol Plaza hotel.

A company employee admitted they failed to use proper vapor recovery methods while filling the storage tank.

Those methods prevent vapors from being released into the air.

They’re bad for the environment and dangerous if you inhale them.

