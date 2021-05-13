Advertisement

Vt. gas company fined for past air pollution violation

One couple is out $1,000 after discovering their 2-year-old shredded the money, (Source: Pexels)
One couple is out $1,000 after discovering their 2-year-old shredded the money, (Source: Pexels)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A local gas company is getting fined $9,000 by the state of Vermont for an air pollution control violation.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says J.A. Devos & Sons, INC. of North Ferrisburgh delivered gas to a station in downtown Montpelier in October of 2019.

Later that day, there were complaints of a gas smell in the neighboring Capitol Plaza hotel.

A company employee admitted they failed to use proper vapor recovery methods while filling the storage tank.

Those methods prevent vapors from being released into the air.

They’re bad for the environment and dangerous if you inhale them.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
Police say a man was killed in a one-vehicle in Charleston, Vermont, on Wednesday.
Vermont man killed in crash
Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. Research shows human interaction...
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle
File photo
Plan to scuttle ferry in Lake Champlain called off
File photo
Small contractors concerned with consumer protection bill

Latest News

car of interest
Police find car believed to be connected to Whiting shooting
vt. health video
Vt. Health Dept. launches new vaccine campaign
vt. health video
Vt. Health Dept. launches new outreach series for Vermonters to share vaccine journey
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in...
Vt. providing vaccines to all of the BIPOC community through the summer