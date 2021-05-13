Advertisement

Vt. Health Dept. launches new vaccine campaign

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is launching a new outreach series for vermonters to share what getting vaccinated means to them.

The Health Department says its part of the state’s increasing efforts to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The series features vermonters sharing how getting the shot has impacted their lives.

The new series can be viewed on the department’s youtube channel, and will be seen on TV, streaming services, radio, social media, newspapers, and more.

The Health Department opened the contest in April asking people to submit videos, photos, or written thoughts.

Some of the submissions will be featured in the new campaign, and one lucky winner received a $500 prize.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
Police say a man was killed in a one-vehicle in Charleston, Vermont, on Wednesday.
Vermont man killed in crash
Wood turtles are mysterious critters that call Vermont home. Research shows human interaction...
Wildlife Watch: Protecting the mysterious wood turtle
File photo
Plan to scuttle ferry in Lake Champlain called off
File photo
Small contractors concerned with consumer protection bill

Latest News

One couple is out $1,000 after discovering their 2-year-old shredded the money, (Source: Pexels)
Vt. gas company fined for past air pollution violation
car of interest
Police find car believed to be connected to Whiting shooting
vt. health video
Vt. Health Dept. launches new outreach series for Vermonters to share vaccine journey
The NAACP, Vermont Department of Health and Middlebury College will be offering a clinic in...
Vt. providing vaccines to all of the BIPOC community through the summer