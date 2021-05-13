Vt. Health Dept. launches new vaccine campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department is launching a new outreach series for vermonters to share what getting vaccinated means to them.

The Health Department says its part of the state’s increasing efforts to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The series features vermonters sharing how getting the shot has impacted their lives.

The new series can be viewed on the department’s youtube channel, and will be seen on TV, streaming services, radio, social media, newspapers, and more.

The Health Department opened the contest in April asking people to submit videos, photos, or written thoughts.

Some of the submissions will be featured in the new campaign, and one lucky winner received a $500 prize.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.