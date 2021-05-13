Vt. providing vaccines to all of the BIPOC community through the summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is now the first in the nation for vaccine administration and more than 75% of adults have received at least one dose in Chittenden County. At Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s weekly covid press conference Wednesday, he says it’s good news.

“Today’s release of data from the dept. of health show just two new cases here in Chittenden county which is the lowest figure we have seen since sometime last October” said Mayor Weinberger.

The administration contributed these plummeting COVID numbers to the vaccine uptake among adults with even 70% of 16 and 17 year olds being vaccinated as well in Chittenden county.

Also announced, vaccination clinics for people of color (BIPOC) will continue through July 10th. Clinics will be made possible by a new organization called the Vermont Health Equity Initiative with support from the Department of Health and City of Burlington.

As of Monday, they say 70% of white non-hispanic vermonters in Chittenden county have received at least one shot, while only 58% of people of color had received at least one dose.

Belan Atensaye with the Vermont Professionals of Color Network says, “The goal is to be the least clinical clinic the least medical medical experience anyone has ever had so that they can disassociate from other negative experiences they have had and past harms that have been done on the BIPOC community. That includes greeters that look like you that includes a really cool playlist Luis has made to make it feel like this is something we are celebrating we are nearing the end of this phase of the pandemic.”

So far BIPOC vaccination clinics have administered 2,800 doses of the vaccine.

Related Stories:

BIPOC-only vaccine clinic this week

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.