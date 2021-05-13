BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an outstanding day on Thursday, our weather is still looking pretty nice heading into the weekend. Skies will remain mainly dry in the days ahead, with just the chance of a pop-up isolated shower or two each afternoon through the start of next week. Temperatures will remain near normal as well, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A weak frontal boundary will drop north out of Quebec late this evening, for the chance of a passing shower over northern Vermont through midnight. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cold with lows falling into the low to mid 40s by early Friday morning.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine to start, with a few clouds rolling in during the afternoon as temperatures return to the upper 60s and low 70s. We might see a quick shower late in the day over the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire.

Look for more of the same through the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny on Saturday with the chance of an isolated afternoon shower. We may see a better chance for a shower or two on Sunday afternoon, but most of the day is looking dry.

The best chance of showers will likely be on Tuesday as a frontal system slides through. Temperatures through mid week will remain close to normal with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

