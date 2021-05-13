BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! So far, this month of May has been running cool & a bit unsettled with frequent showers. But we’ll start to change that today. High pressure will be building in, and that will give us a delightfully sunny & warm day.

Overnight, a fast-moving, weakening disturbance may kick up a quick shower right near the Canadian border a little before midnight. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder. But it won’t last long, and we’ll clear out again by Friday morning.

It will continue to be warm through the weekend and into next week, but it will also be turning a little unsettled again. Friday will start with sunshine, but clouds and a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, will bubble up during the afternoon.

The weekend will start out okay with partly sunny skies on Saturday . . . just an isolated shower is possible. But there will be a better chance for showers on Sunday afternoon.

We’ll catch another break on Monday with partly sunny skies. Then a front will come through on Tuesday with more showers.

Take MAX Advantage of the wonderful weather out there today! -Gary

