78-year-old man proves it’s never too late to get a degree

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting a degree is no easy feat and one Essex Junction man took a bit longer than average to get his, but after years, he had the chance to walk across his stage.

Tom Helmstutler was no stranger to education.

“Over the years, we had a community college, I took classes there we had a community college over the line I took classes from,” said Tom.

But after a semester at William and Mary in the early 60s and pursuing a diploma from the National Business School, accounting and life took over.

“It worked out fine,” said Tom.

He never looked back with regret and even helped support his wife Elaine through her own degree.

“He sacrificed to put me through school, then the girls and it really worked out quite beautifully,” said Elaine.

But then came the COVID-19 confusion. They say they spent their stimulus checks on a burial plot and a 68″ flat screen, but Tom also had ambition.

“I was the one that brought it up and suggested it would be an excellent time to do it,” said Elaine. “A lot of time, some extra money, and a dream, that’s all it took for Tom to go back and finish something he started nearly fifty years earlier.”

Marshall University was the perfect fit, and had the perfect program for what he was looking for.

“I was just really impressed by them,” said Tom.

He turned the kitchen table into a desk. After a little learning curve and a little help from Elaine, he summited everything on time.

“I told Elaine, I see now why kids throw their stuff out the window on the last day of school,” said Tom.

He went down to the school for the graduation ceremony.

“It is just so thrilling, it really was, We were just so proud,” said Elaine.

“It was thrilling really, it was but just to move that tassel over, it was just an electric feeling,” said Tom.

He has no plans to do much with his Bachelor of Arts.

“Although they say people with degrees make a lot more money, I’m gonna wait and see how that pans out,” said Tom.

But now he can say --

“It dawned on me, ya know, we are through,” said Tom.

Despite challenges, Tom and Elaine hope it serves as a simple reminder.

“I would encourage people if they have dreams go after them. This one only give me a sense of accomplishment and my I’m in the autumn of my years and that’s what I wanted and that’s what I got so,” said Tom.

