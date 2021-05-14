Champlain College to stick with virtual commencement plans

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College on Saturday will hold its 143rd commencement.

Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine will receive honorary degrees and the entire graduation will be done virtually.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Champlain College president emeritus Dave Finney about the decision to stick with a virtual ceremony, and the search for a new president following the departure of Dr. Benjamin Akande.

