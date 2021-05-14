Advertisement

Dartmouth College to allow more access by June

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is planning to ease some of its restrictions related to the coronavirus as of June 1.

There will still be COVID-19 screening, mask-wearing and 6 feet of distancing when dining with others and taking part in athletic activities and performances, the college’s COVID-19 Task Force said in a statement Thursday.

Visitors to indoor spaces must have a Dartmouth faculty or staff sponsor who would complete a registration form for them. Events can have more than 25 attendees in pre-approved locations, but should not exceed 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors without a special exemption. Informal gatherings will continue to be limited to nine or fewer people.

Dartmouth’s goal is to have full access to campus on Aug. 1. That would require all students to be fully vaccinated.

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 97,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire, including 222 cases announced Thursday. Four new deaths were announced, with the total reaching 1,326.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 252 new cases per day on April 28 to 167 new cases per day on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
Joshua Preston/File
Johnson man faces federal drug charges
Police say a man was killed in a one-vehicle in Charleston, Vermont, on Wednesday.
Vermont man killed in crash

Latest News

File photo
Vermont sees 6,300 appointments for adolescent COVID shots
File photo
Safety, equity board proposed in Bennington
Jeff Woodburn/File
Former NH state senator convicted in domestic violence case
File photo
Vaccine clinics for hospitality workers begin Friday