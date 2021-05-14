Dartmouth College to allow more access by June

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is planning to ease some of its restrictions related to the coronavirus as of June 1.

There will still be COVID-19 screening, mask-wearing and 6 feet of distancing when dining with others and taking part in athletic activities and performances, the college’s COVID-19 Task Force said in a statement Thursday.

Visitors to indoor spaces must have a Dartmouth faculty or staff sponsor who would complete a registration form for them. Events can have more than 25 attendees in pre-approved locations, but should not exceed 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors without a special exemption. Informal gatherings will continue to be limited to nine or fewer people.

Dartmouth’s goal is to have full access to campus on Aug. 1. That would require all students to be fully vaccinated.

THE NUMBERS

More than 97,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire, including 222 cases announced Thursday. Four new deaths were announced, with the total reaching 1,326.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 252 new cases per day on April 28 to 167 new cases per day on Wednesday.

