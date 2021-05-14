Advertisement

Delta CEO to future hires: No jab, no job

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is laying down some new COVID vaccine policies.

While the company will “strongly encourage” current employees to get vaccinated, new hires will be held to a higher standard.

“Any person joining Delta in the future, future employee, we’re going to mandate they be vaccinated before they can sign up with the company,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Of the airline’s 75,000 employees, 60% have had at least one COVID shot, according to Bastian.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says companies can legally require vaccinations for employees and new hires, but the Delta CEO said he doesn’t think it’s fair to force existing Delta workers to get a shot if they have a philosophical issue with it.

