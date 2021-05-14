Enosburg soccer coach charged with sexually assaulting former player

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - An Enosburg soccer coach has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his former players.

Police arrested Paul Ladd, 32, Friday at “The Connect,” the Missisquoi Valley School District program where he works as a teacher. He’s also a girls soccer coach at Enosburg Falls High School.

Police say two summers ago, he sexually assaulted one of his former players on the grounds at the high school.

Ladd pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

