Explosion at dam kills 2 workers in Okla.

Kerr Dam in Oklahoma was the site of rescue work overnight. Two workers were reported dead after an explosion during routine maintenance.(Source: KTUL/CNN)
By KTUL staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Two workers died after being trapped about 80 feet down in a shaft at a dam in Oklahoma.

The contractors became trapped Thursday night at Kerr Dam when they hit a methane gas pocket while drilling, which caused an explosion.

First responders were able to get one worker out of the shaft. He refused medical treatment.

The other two were stuck about 80 feet down.

Authorities said the contract workers from out of state were conducting core-sample drilling as part of routine maintenance on the dam.

Officials say the integrity of the dam’s structure has not been compromised.

Copyright 2021 KTUL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

