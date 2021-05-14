Advertisement

Families gather for Camp Ethan Allen deployment

Vermont Army National Guard deployment ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho.
Vermont Army National Guard deployment ceremony at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard Friday held the latest in a series of send-offs for soldiers deploying overseas.

Ninety-seven Guard members stood at attention at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho as officials wished them well on their tour. The soldiers will be deployed to Kosovo in the Balkan Region of Europe. The 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will be there for no longer than a year.

“It’s always difficult for the family or others, whether it’s the first or third, nobody ever really gets used to it because each deployment is always a new experience,” said First Sgt. Eric Kilburn

“What’s different this time around versus my previous deployments is that connectivity to technology, so have Facetime now and we have Skype. We didn’t have that when I was in Iraq,” said Major Annaliese Baumer.

Unlike Iraq, Baumer also says they are part of a peacekeeping mission working closely with NATO. Friday’s deployment is one of the last groups out of a total of 950 soldiers that have been deployed across different parts of the world since the beginning of the year. Another deployment ceremony is set for May 18 at Camp Johnson in Colchester.

Related Story:

Vt. National Guard holds ceremonies before deployment

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Vermonters react to CDC’s lifted indoor mask mandate
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Friday's COVID briefing.
Following CDC, Vt. to drop mask mandate for fully-vaccinated
Joshua Preston/File
Johnson man faces federal drug charges
FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers

Latest News

Martin Henry Freeman is honored with a marble sculpture in Rutland, Vermont.
Relatives of 1st Black college president plan scholarship
File photo
Vermont records drop in greenhouse gas emissions
File photo
Champlain College to stick with virtual commencement plans
Shadow is looking for a loving fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Shadow