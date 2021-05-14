Families gather for Camp Ethan Allen deployment

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard Friday held the latest in a series of send-offs for soldiers deploying overseas.

Ninety-seven Guard members stood at attention at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho as officials wished them well on their tour. The soldiers will be deployed to Kosovo in the Balkan Region of Europe. The 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will be there for no longer than a year.

“It’s always difficult for the family or others, whether it’s the first or third, nobody ever really gets used to it because each deployment is always a new experience,” said First Sgt. Eric Kilburn

“What’s different this time around versus my previous deployments is that connectivity to technology, so have Facetime now and we have Skype. We didn’t have that when I was in Iraq,” said Major Annaliese Baumer.

Unlike Iraq, Baumer also says they are part of a peacekeeping mission working closely with NATO. Friday’s deployment is one of the last groups out of a total of 950 soldiers that have been deployed across different parts of the world since the beginning of the year. Another deployment ceremony is set for May 18 at Camp Johnson in Colchester.

