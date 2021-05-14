Former NH state senator convicted in domestic violence case

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire state senator has been convicted of domestic violence, criminal mischief, and simple assault charges.

Fifty-five-year-old Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to nine misdemeanor charges. The Caledonian-Record reports a Coos County jury on Thursday acquitted him of five counts and convicted him of four. Woodburn was accused of slapping a woman and punching her in the stomach, as well as biting her once on the hand, and on another occasion, on the forearm.

Woodburn’s lawyer argued that the woman conspired to develop a list of incidents Woodburn allegedly committed in a plot to scare him and prevent him from leaving her. A prosecutor said that wasn’t true.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)