Harassment charges filed against Plattsburgh crossing guard

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh middle school crossing guard faces charges after a video surfaced last week showing him allegedly striking a student.

After what police call a lengthy investigation, they filed harassment charges Friday against Maurice Daniels. The charges come after a video on Facebook appeared to show the 57-year-old striking a Stafford Middle School student. Daniels has been a crossing guard for 20 years, with the last 19 at Stafford Middle School.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the investigation consisted of about 20 interviews of parents, students, and staff, as well as several videos, some of which were not shared online.

It’s still not clear what led to the incident or if it was provoked. “I think that there were a number of extenuating circumstances that lead up to this. This wasn’t, nor did it seem like it was something that just automatically happened. Even in the investigation, it was determined that whatever lead up to this, it still resulted in a criminal charge against Mr. Daniels,” Rosenquest said.

Rosenquest says after looking at all the factors, it’s clear there needs to be more training in de-escalation and communication for positions like crossing guards that are public-facing and can be high-stress situations at times. The mayor said he could not comment if the student is facing any consequences.

Daniels, who was honored earlier this month for his nearly two decades of service to the community, is currently suspended from work. He did not return requests for comment.

