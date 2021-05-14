Advertisement

Massena woman arrested after 2019 fatal crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALONE, NY. (WCAX) - A Massena woman has been arrested, following her role in a fatal crash in Malone, NY back in November 2019.

New York State Police say 44 year-old Lisa Rupert of Massena was traveling east on Route 37 when she crossed the center line and hit another car.

Rupert hit 49 year old Charles Yaddow of Brasher, along with two other passengers in the car. Yaddow died at the scene, and a 42 year old female was sent to the hospital, where she later died.

A one year old child was in Yaddow’s car at the time, and was not injured.

Rupert is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
Police say a man was killed in a one-vehicle in Charleston, Vermont, on Wednesday.
Vermont man killed in crash
Joshua Preston/File
Johnson man faces federal drug charges

Latest News

Vermonters react to CDC’s lifted indoor mask mandate
masks
Vermonters react to CDC’s lifted indoor mask mandate
founders hall
Original St. Michael’s College building to be torn down
Would New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik winning GOP Conference chair post benefit the North...
Would Stefanik winning leadership post benefit the North Country?