Massena woman arrested after 2019 fatal crash

MALONE, NY. (WCAX) - A Massena woman has been arrested, following her role in a fatal crash in Malone, NY back in November 2019.

New York State Police say 44 year-old Lisa Rupert of Massena was traveling east on Route 37 when she crossed the center line and hit another car.

Rupert hit 49 year old Charles Yaddow of Brasher, along with two other passengers in the car. Yaddow died at the scene, and a 42 year old female was sent to the hospital, where she later died.

A one year old child was in Yaddow’s car at the time, and was not injured.

Rupert is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

