Middlebury College to require student/staff vaccinations

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Another school in our region is requiring students and staff to be vaccinated for the upcoming fall semester.

At Middlebury College, all students who plan to enroll for in-person learning will have to be fully vaccinated before arriving to campus. The same applies for faculty and staff.

There will be exceptions for approved medical or religious reasons.

They also are discussing an in-person return by mid-August.

Dartmouth College is also requiring the vaccine for the fall.

The University of Vermont has not yet decided if the vaccine will be a requirement.

