Advertisement

Middlebury College to require student/staff vaccinations

Middlebury College
Middlebury College(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Another school in our region is requiring students and staff to be vaccinated for the upcoming fall semester.

At Middlebury College, all students who plan to enroll for in-person learning will have to be fully vaccinated before arriving to campus. The same applies for faculty and staff.

There will be exceptions for approved medical or religious reasons.

They also are discussing an in-person return by mid-August.

Dartmouth College is also requiring the vaccine for the fall.

The University of Vermont has not yet decided if the vaccine will be a requirement.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
Joshua Preston/File
Johnson man faces federal drug charges
Police say a man was killed in a one-vehicle in Charleston, Vermont, on Wednesday.
Vermont man killed in crash

Latest News

Vermonters react to CDC’s lifted indoor mask mandate
Vermont State leaders to provide update.
Vt. state leaders to update state’s mask guidance
Kristina Oxholm
Shelburne community to honor fallen firefighter
Kristina Oxholm, a life member of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department and a volunteer...
Shelburne community to honor fallen firefighter