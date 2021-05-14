NY teens line up for shots and chance for ‘normal’

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.(WCAX) - New York teens aged 12 to 15 are now approved to get the Pfizer vaccine and state-run sites clinics Friday opened for that age group. Kelly O’Brien traveled with one family as they got ready for their first dose.

Pulling up to the state-run vaccination site in Plattsburgh, the Hooper kids are ready to get their shot at bringing back a little bit of normalcy. “I just think it’s really important in getting back to normal and everyone should do their part to try and get everyone vaccinated,” said Julia Hooper, 13.

Her mother, Jane, is already fully vaccinated but felt the milestone was important. So important that the kids got a Friday off from class and an hour-long trip to the clinic. “It’s really important that kids be vaccinated and I think just like any other appointment with a physician, this is equal to that, if not even more so important,” Jane said.

The process was a smooth one -- check-in, pull into the garage, pull out, and wait 15 minutes. “Just had to answer a few questions and got the shot and it didn’t hurt any more than the flu shot,” Julia said. “Yeah, I feel fine.”

Her 15-year-old brother Jackson was also along for the ride ad a chance to get back to go back to life as he knew it. “Do sports, hang out with friends,” he said. “I feel good, happy to know I have it.”

Their mother says everyone has a role to play. “They need to be vaccinated, everyone needs to be vaccinated, it’s incredibly important, and if we really want to get back to some semblance of normal we really need to make sure everyone is vaccinated, even teenagers,” she said.

