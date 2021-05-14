Police investigate robbery and assault at East Montpelier store

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are on the lookout for a man they say robbed an East Montpelier store.

Police released photos of the man they are looking for.

They say he threatened employees and demanded case at Dudley’s Store on Route 2 in East Montpelier Thursday night.

The man reportedly left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise and was last seen walking westbound on Route 2.

If you know who the man is, police want you to call them.

