Relatives of 1st Black college president plan scholarship

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The organizers of a sculpture trail in Rutland aimed at celebrating local history have dedicated a sculpture of Rutland native Martin Henry Freeman.

He became the first African American president of an American college in 1856. The Rutland Herald reports that one of his descendants said at the Thursday ceremony that his family is creating a scholarship fund for local students.

The larger-than-life marble bust of Freeman is the eighth piece to be added to the Rutland Sculpture Trail. It was installed in November.

Related Story:

Rutland adds another stop to the Sculpture Trail

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)