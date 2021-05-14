Advertisement

Relatives of 1st Black college president plan scholarship

Martin Henry Freeman is honored with a marble sculpture in Rutland, Vermont.
Martin Henry Freeman is honored with a marble sculpture in Rutland, Vermont.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The organizers of a sculpture trail in Rutland aimed at celebrating local history have dedicated a sculpture of Rutland native Martin Henry Freeman.

He became the first African American president of an American college in 1856. The Rutland Herald reports that one of his descendants said at the Thursday ceremony that his family is creating a scholarship fund for local students.

The larger-than-life marble bust of Freeman is the eighth piece to be added to the Rutland Sculpture Trail. It was installed in November. 

