Ripton’s Frost Trail upgraded to improve accessibility

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) The Robert Frost National Trail and Interpretive Area in Ripton has received some new upgrades to improve accessibility.

The trail has been upgraded for 100 percent access for visitors with disabilities, along with other improvements in Moosalamoo National Recreation Area. Sen. Patrick Leahy helped secure funding for the upgrades.

Scott Fleishman took a stroll on the new boardwalk and spoke with the folks behind some of the new changes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.