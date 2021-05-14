Safety, equity board proposed in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new board has been proposed in Bennington to allow community involvement in decision-making concerning public safety and equity issues.

The Bennington Banner reports that the Community Policing Work Group of the Bennington Select Board has released a draft proposal for the new board. The proposal states that the goal is to create a structure to provide community involvement in decision-making likely to include recommendations on police department training and review of police complaints and certain police policies and procedures.

That comes after an International Association of Chiefs of Police review found last year that the department’s practices have created deep mistrust in parts of the community.

