Sexual violence bill clears Vt. Senate

More than 1,000 UVM students walked out of class May 3 in a march for survivor solidarity.
More than 1,000 UVM students walked out of class May 3 in a march for survivor solidarity.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that updates Vermont’s sexual consent laws for the first time in decades passed the Senate Friday and will soon be headed to the governor.

It comes less than two weeks after thousands of students at the University of Vermont marched across campus in a survivor solidarity walkout. Survivors say the school is not doing enough to protect students and weed out sexual predators. UVM officials have said they take sexual assault seriously and are working with students to make more resources and support available.

Darren Perron spoke with Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison County, about what H.183 would accomplish.

