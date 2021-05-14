Shelburne community to honor fallen firefighter

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A fallen firefighter will be honored in Shelburne Friday.

Kristina Oxholm, a life member of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter in Charlotte died last Saturday at the age of 60.

Police say because of her funeral procession Friday, to expect road closures along Route 7 starting around 12:30 p.m. They say it’ll be especially bad near the Bostwick/Marsett Road and the Falls/Harbor Road intersection.

We’re told it’ll last until about 2 p.m., but say additional delays could be possible until 4 p.m.

They are also expecting traffic on side streets.

