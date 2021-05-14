Vaccine clinics for hospitality workers begin Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Walk-in vaccine clinics will be available for tourism and hospitality workers starting Friday in various locations across Vermont.

We’re told it’s thanks to a partnership with the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, and the Vermont Department of Health. Over the next week, clinics at seven different locations will be available for restaurant, hospitality, and tourism workers. Each site will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointments are needed.

The first wave of clinics will be in Waterbury, Woodstock, Waitsfield, Windsor, South Burlington, Middlebury, and Warren.

We’re told more than a dozen additional clinics in Rutland, Killington, Stowe, and Vergennes are being planned and will be added as details are confirmed.

