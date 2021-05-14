Advertisement

Vermont courtrooms to open up to in-person hearings

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont courtrooms will be opening up this summer.

The Vermont judiciary has lifted the mandatory remote hearing requirement and in-person hearings will begin June 14.

Court officials say they feel comfortable doing this because by June, more people will be vaccinated.

They do anticipate that some hearings will continue to be held remotely even after the conclusion of the judicial emergency.

Because the decision has been made now, they hope that judges, court staff, parties, and lawyers have adequate time to plan for this change.

