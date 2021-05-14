Vermont records drop in greenhouse gas emissions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report out says Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped nearly 5% percent from 2016 to 2017, and officials estimate they will also be down in 2018 and 2019.

The Department of Environmental Conservation recently released the latest Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory covering 1990 to 2017. The state’s three largest sources of emissions remain transportation, building energy use, and agriculture. Officials say the recent declines were most pronounced in by reductions in electricity sector emissions, with a small reduction in transportation.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Bennet Leon and Collin Smythe with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources about out how the state is measuring its progress towards larger climate change goals.

