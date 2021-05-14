Advertisement

Vermont sees 6,300 appointments for adolescent COVID shots

May. 14, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Health Department reports that about 6,300 appointments were made for adolescents ages 12 to 15 the first day the age group was eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state says the number reflects the amount of appointments made through the state system and it does not count appointments made with pharmacies. The registration for the age group opened on Thursday. The move came after federal officials cleared the use of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 12-15. Vermont is encouraging parents and caregivers to vaccinate these young Vermonters.

Parental/caregiver consent is required and can be given when registering online or in-person at a clinic.

