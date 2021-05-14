Vermonters react to CDC’s lifted indoor mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CDC says fully vaccinated Americans don’t have to wear a face covering when they’re outdoors or indoors. But are Vermonters ready to ditch their masks?

WCAX News asked people who were out on Church Street Thursday night for their opinion. Majority of the people who agreed to talk on camera said they don’t feel comfortable completely getting rid of their masks even though they’re fully vaccinated. They either said they’re so used to wearing a face covering at this point and they’d feel uncomfortable without it, or they’re waiting for more people to get the shot.

For others, the updated guidance is welcomed news.

“I mean, if we’re all vaccinated, I think why not? What’s the trouble? We can do that,” said Lauren Henderson of Burlington. “I feel totally comfortable being inside without a mask on.”

Those who aren’t too warmed up to the idea just yet say whether they go maskless in public depends on the situation.

“If it’s a group of people we knew, I’d be totally fine but in a grocery store, no,” said UVM student Kristin Whitney.

“It’s a matter of comfort. I think it’s going to take a little while for people to feel more comfortable with that,” said Shelby Cushing of Burlington.

“We don’t know who’s vaccinated, who’s not vaccinated. We also still dont really know or understand the virus 100% yet so I think we probably want to get more information,” said UVM student Anna Marchesi.

Even some people who are fully vaccinated say they plan to keep wearing a face covering inside to protect the unvaccinated and the vulnerable.

“I think especially if you have family that’s not vaccinated, older people, susceptible people. I would be careful about that,” said James Harvey of Burlington.

“There’s still people out there that are hesitant to get the vaccine which kind of scares me but I think once more people start getting it, I’ll feel a little more comfortable,” said Morgan Blaine of Williston.

Others say they’re waiting for the vaccination rate to rise before they go anywhere without a mask.”I think maybe when there’s more people vaccinated or when it’s been a couple of years and we’ve sort of been in the cycle,” said Jennifer Brandt of Brooklyn, New York. “I think, honestly, time is going to make me feel better about it. I think right now, it’s honestly too soon to take the masks off.”

Reacting on Twitter, Gov. Scott, R-Vermont, wrote: “Vaccines work. The new masking guidance from the CDC is incredibly encouraging. We are reviewing it and Vermont will follow suit. We will discuss our updates at tomorrow’s 11:00 a.m. COVID-19 response media briefing.”

Vaccines work. The new masking guidance from the CDC is incredibly encouraging. We are reviewing it and Vermont will follow suit. We will discuss our updates at tomorrow’s 11:00 a.m. COVID-19 response media briefing. #OurShotVT — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) May 13, 2021

You can, of course, watch the governor’s pandemic news briefing on Channel 3 or on www.wcax.com.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.