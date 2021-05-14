Vt. state leaders to update state’s mask guidance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Surprising new guidance from federal health officials means vaccinated Americans can now lose their masks in most situations.

On Friday, we expect to hear more about how this new mask guidance will impact us here in Vermont.

According to state officials, Vermont will update its guidance during Friday’s twice-weekly pandemic press conference.

They say the changes will largely follow CDC guidance, but say they still need to work through impacts on the state’s executive orders and the Vermont Forward plan.

We’re told an announcement will also come about a speed-up of Step 3 in the reopening plan.

As usual, we expect updates on the latest data, cases, and outbreaks.

You can catch that press conference with us live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

