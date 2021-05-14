Advertisement

Westminster boarding school to face continued compliance checks following abuse allegations

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont says it isn’t revoking a Westminster boarding school’s independent school certification following recent revelations of decades-old sexual abuse and neglect.

Education Secretary Dan French announced Friday that after a review of the allegations against the Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, the agency is not currently taking any action but that two more targeted reviews will take place, including a review of staff training this fall and a review next spring of the school’s background check and mandatory reporting procedures to the Department for Children and Families.

Back in March, a group of former students made allegations of sex abuse at the school going back to the 1950s.

Related Stories:

Vermont bill would end time limit for civil physical abuse

Vt. lawmakers consider reforms in wake of Westminster boarding school abuse allegations

Westminster nonprofit to investigate decades-old allegations of child abuse

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Friday's COVID briefing.
Following CDC, Vt. to drop mask mandate for fully-vaccinated
Vermonters react to CDC’s lifted indoor mask mandate
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Joshua Preston/File
Johnson man faces federal drug charges
FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers

Latest News

XHAMPLAIN
Champlain College to stick with virtual commencement plans
vax
NY teens line up for shots and chance for ‘normal’
The Hooper kids get their vaccinations Friday in Plattsburgh.
NY teens line up for shots and chance for ‘normal’
guard
Harassment charges filed against Plattsburgh crossing guard