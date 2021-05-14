Westminster boarding school to face continued compliance checks following abuse allegations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont says it isn’t revoking a Westminster boarding school’s independent school certification following recent revelations of decades-old sexual abuse and neglect.

Education Secretary Dan French announced Friday that after a review of the allegations against the Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, the agency is not currently taking any action but that two more targeted reviews will take place, including a review of staff training this fall and a review next spring of the school’s background check and mandatory reporting procedures to the Department for Children and Families.

Back in March, a group of former students made allegations of sex abuse at the school going back to the 1950s.

