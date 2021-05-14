Windham County teen critically injured in crash

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windham County teen is hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Thursday night.

It happened on East Hill Road in Townshend. Police say the 15-year-old from Townshend crashed near the intersection of Peaked Mountain Road and was entrapped and unresponsive. The unnamed juvenile was taken to Grace Cottage Hospital and later airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and was reported in critical condition. A 17-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

