BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nice end to the workweek, it’s shaping up to be a good looking weekend for Saturday and Sunday as well. Plan on partly cloudy skies through the rest of Friday night, with the chance of a pop up shower or two in southern Vermont. By Saturday morning, we’ll be looking at partly sunny skies and temperatures starting out in the upper 40s.

We’ll see more of the same on Sunday, with a few more afternoon clouds and the chance for a couple passing showers by the afternoon and evening. By Monday we’ll see one more round of afternoon showers that could include a passing thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

By mid week we’ll be clearing out and warming up. Partly sunny skies will be in store for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs heading for the upper 70s. A few spots across our region could reach 80 degrees for the first time this year. Dry conditions will continue into Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

