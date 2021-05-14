BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a nearly perfect spring day on Thursday, we are looking at more nice, spring weather through the weekend and into next week. But we will be getting a little more into that “unsettled” weather pattern over the next few days. There are no organized weather systems coming our way, but the atmosphere will be just a bit on the unstable side, so a few showers could pop up during the afternoon, each day through the weekend and into the start of next week.

We will start out sunny today, but there will be that chance for a few, scattered afternoon showers . . . possibly even a rumble or two of thunder. Saturday should stay dry for most of us with just an isolated shower possible. But Sunday has a little better chance for afternoon showers. And that goes for Monday, too.

A frontal system on Tuesday just to our north looks like it will get stuck in southern Quebec, so we should stay dry. After that, the trend will be towards a drier weather pattern, along with warming temperatures.

Have a great weekend, and take MAX Advantage of the delightful weather over the next few days. -Gary

