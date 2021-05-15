Advertisement

BIPOC kids get the COVID-19 vaccine

About 40 kids of color got their COVID-19 vaccine at a BIPOC-only clinic Saturday.
About 40 kids of color got their COVID-19 vaccine at a BIPOC-only clinic Saturday.(wcax)
By Erin Brown
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids of color in Burlington got their turn at vaccination on Saturday.

It was the first of many clinics for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) children ages 12 to 15. The state of Vermont has been prioritizing people of color in the vaccine rollout because those populations are overrepresented in COVID hospitalizations and deaths.

Organizers say about 40 kids showed up to get vaccinated at the Saint Paul’s Cathedral Church downtown.

They say they believe this is a good time for kids to get the shot.

“Our hope is that we’ll be able to vaccinate people to get back to their summer activities, whether it’s camp or family gatherings,” said Wei Wei Huang of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network.

Vaccination clinics for kids will be held every Saturday afternoon for the next 8 weeks, until July 10.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

