Advertisement

Hinesburg moves to paperless trail maps using Avenza app

There are nearly 30 miles of trails in Hinesburg alone -- one of the largest trail systems of...
There are nearly 30 miles of trails in Hinesburg alone -- one of the largest trail systems of any town in Vermont.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The trails in Hinesburg are officially open for use, and this year they’re bringing something new to the table.

For the first time, all of Hinesburg’s trail maps will be paperless and available for free on an app called Avenza.

The app is available for Apple and Android products, and you don’t even need cell phone reception to use it.

For years, Hinesburg has offered paper maps at every single trail, which costs hundreds of dollars per year.

Chic McArthur, the vice chair of the Hinesburg Trails Committee says it’s a much better option than paper maps.

“Paper maps are okay but they’re expensive and they’re a waste of resources. But the Avenza app, not only is it a better app because of all those reasons but also it has GPS technology so it shows you exactly where you are on the trail,” says McArthur.

McArthur says the trails committee is hoping this will make it easier for people to get out and use the trails.

There are nearly 30 miles of trails in Hinesburg alone -- one of the largest trail systems of any town in Vermont.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Friday's COVID briefing.
Following CDC, Vt. to drop mask mandate for fully-vaccinated
Vermonters react to CDC’s lifted indoor mask mandate
Kristina Oxholm
Shelburne community honors local firefighter
Paul Ladd
Former Enosburg soccer coach charged with sexually assaulting former player
Windham County teen critically injured in crash

Latest News

Morgan man breaks into NEK home
Morgan man faces charges after breaking into NEK home
New Burlington public safety survey launches
real estate
Red-hot estate market shows no signs of cooling
plattsburgh crossing guard
Harassment charges filed against Plattsburgh crossing guard