Hinesburg moves to paperless trail maps using Avenza app

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The trails in Hinesburg are officially open for use, and this year they’re bringing something new to the table.

For the first time, all of Hinesburg’s trail maps will be paperless and available for free on an app called Avenza.

The app is available for Apple and Android products, and you don’t even need cell phone reception to use it.

For years, Hinesburg has offered paper maps at every single trail, which costs hundreds of dollars per year.

Chic McArthur, the vice chair of the Hinesburg Trails Committee says it’s a much better option than paper maps.

“Paper maps are okay but they’re expensive and they’re a waste of resources. But the Avenza app, not only is it a better app because of all those reasons but also it has GPS technology so it shows you exactly where you are on the trail,” says McArthur.

McArthur says the trails committee is hoping this will make it easier for people to get out and use the trails.

There are nearly 30 miles of trails in Hinesburg alone -- one of the largest trail systems of any town in Vermont.

