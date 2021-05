MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in six months, less than 10 people are in Vermont hospitals with COVID-19.

One person is in the ICU.

Gov. Phil Scott commemorated the milestone with a tweet.

The vaccines work. As Vermont continues to lead the nation in vaccinations, for the first time in over six months, there are fewer than 10 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19.



Getting vaccinated has never been easier.

The health department hosted nine walk-in clinics across the state Saturday. There’s another Sunday at the Rutland Holiday Inn.

