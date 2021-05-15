Morgan man faces charges after breaking into NEK home

NEWPORT CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Morgan man is facing burglary charges after he and another man broke into a Newport Center home.

According to Vermont State Police, the incident happened on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

The victims told police that belongings were stolen, though it’s unclear how much. One of the men who broke into the home has been identified as Joseph Gaudreau, 30, of Morgan. The other man has not yet been identified. Gaudreau was arrested and later released.

Vermont State Police would like to hear from you if you have any information on the second man.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.