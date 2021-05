IRA, Vt. (WCAX) - A West Rutland resident has died in a motorcycle crash.

Police say 33-year-old Rina Girardi was riding on Blue Star Drive in Ira when she struck a guardrail. It happened Saturday around noon.

They say she was ejected from the motorcycle, and she was wearing a helmet.

Nearby roadways were closed for a little more than three hours.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.