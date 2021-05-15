Advertisement

St. Albans, Waitsfield kick off farmers markets

By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is opening day for the Waitsfield Farmers Market. If you’re down in the valley and looking for something to do, why not swing by?

According to their Facebook page, the market opens up at 9 a.m. on the Mad River Green.

Over 50 vendors will be there selling local produce, meat, maple, crafts, and other great stuff. They’ll also have live music for everyone to enjoy.

Masks are required and it runs every Saturday until October 16th.

The Northwest Farmers Market in St. Albans will be opening up Saturday as well for their 44th season.

It begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. in Taylor Park.

They say they’ll have food and craft vendors, and musical performances on some weeks as well.

That will be running until October 30th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Friday's COVID briefing.
Following CDC, Vt. to drop mask mandate for fully-vaccinated
Vermonters react to CDC’s lifted indoor mask mandate
Paul Ladd
Former Enosburg soccer coach charged with sexually assaulting former player
Kristina Oxholm
Shelburne community honors local firefighter
Windham County teen critically injured in crash

Latest News

Fun things to do this weekend.
What to do Saturday, May 15
Real Estate
More Farmers Markets open this Saturday
What to do Saturday, May 15