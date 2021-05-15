St. Albans, Waitsfield kick off farmers markets

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is opening day for the Waitsfield Farmers Market. If you’re down in the valley and looking for something to do, why not swing by?

According to their Facebook page, the market opens up at 9 a.m. on the Mad River Green.

Over 50 vendors will be there selling local produce, meat, maple, crafts, and other great stuff. They’ll also have live music for everyone to enjoy.

Masks are required and it runs every Saturday until October 16th.

The Northwest Farmers Market in St. Albans will be opening up Saturday as well for their 44th season.

It begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. in Taylor Park.

They say they’ll have food and craft vendors, and musical performances on some weeks as well.

That will be running until October 30th.

