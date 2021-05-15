The search for a new Burlington Police Chief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The City of Burlington resumes its search for a new police chief.

Mayor Miro Weinberger suspended the cities last year efforts due to the pandemic, with the goal of re-starting the search after the mayoral election.

Now the process begins again but this time with public engagement, including a public survey and a series of meetings.

The Mayor plans to appoint a search committee in June, with up to 11 members including two police commissioners, two city councilors and one community member.

if you’re interested in applying for the committee, you can apply here.

