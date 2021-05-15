Advertisement

The search for a new Burlington Police Chief

Burlington police
Burlington police(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The City of Burlington resumes its search for a new police chief.

Mayor Miro Weinberger suspended the cities last year efforts due to the pandemic, with the goal of re-starting the search after the mayoral election.

Now the process begins again but this time with public engagement, including a public survey and a series of meetings.

The Mayor plans to appoint a search committee in June, with up to 11 members including two police commissioners, two city councilors and one community member.

if you’re interested in applying for the committee, you can apply here.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Secretary Mike Smith at Friday's COVID briefing.
Following CDC, Vt. to drop mask mandate for fully-vaccinated
Vermonters react to CDC’s lifted indoor mask mandate
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Joshua Preston/File
Johnson man faces federal drug charges
FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers

Latest News

File photo
Westminster boarding school to face continued compliance checks following abuse allegations
XHAMPLAIN
Champlain College to stick with virtual commencement plans
vax
NY teens line up for shots and chance for ‘normal’
The Hooper kids get their vaccinations Friday in Plattsburgh.
NY teens line up for shots and chance for ‘normal’