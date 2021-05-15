UPDATE: teen dies after Townshend crash

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (WCAX) - The 15-year-old involved in a single-car crash Thursday has died from their injuries.

Police say it happened Saturday morning at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The unnamed Windham County juvenile was driving on East Hill Road in Townshend when they crashed near the intersection of Peaked Mountain Road.

The teen was entrapped and unresponsive.

A 17-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

