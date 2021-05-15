Vermonters rally against pandemic protocols

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - People across the country took to the streets on Saturday to protest the pandemic and how federal and state governments have handled it so far.

In Montpelier, between 50 and 100 unmasked Vermonters met on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse for a rally called “COVID vs. the Constitution.”

Protesters are challenging the Biden and Scott administrations, claiming their COVID mandates violated their Constitutional rights and civil liberties.

“Discrimination against people who are unvaccinated will not be tolerated in Vermont,” said John Klar of the Vermont Liberty Network.

Protesters say they don’t believe the stay-at-home orders and quarantine guidelines were appropriate, given the fact that the virus has a 1% mortality rate in Vermont.

”There was never any reason to quarantine healthy people in America. Ever. To treat everybody like they have leprosy is beyond bizarre,” said Mark Coester.

The group also thinks it was governmental overreach to close businesses, houses of worship and schools, considering the low infection rates for young people.

”These kids— a lot of them in the inner cities— are behind to begin with. And then you take a year of their education away— they’re done,” said Tony Speranza. “There’s no way they’re going to get back on track. So it’s going to be a generational impact on our society and it may be permanent.”

Protesters also say vaccine passports are unconstitutional. One man is even suing Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

“What Phil Scott thinks he’s doing with that is really scary. I think he’s just taking orders. The idea that you segregate a population based on an experimental vaccine which, in some cases, is killing people— I mean, Phil, what are you doing?” said Jim Hogue. The group is also against vaccination requirements. Some people in the crowd said they have been vaccinated; others do not plan to get the shot.

