What to do Saturday, May 15

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

If you like cars and coffee you might like this event. The University Mall is hosting the first Cars and Coffee event of 2021 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. this Saturday. If you have a supercar you’re encouraged to drive by and show it off. If you don’t own one, but love to be around them, this is the place to be.

This car show gives Vermont Automobile enthusiast a place to talk shop, drink coffee, and make friends.

Another way to get involved with your community this weekend is to take part in the Kehoe GMCC ‘Work-cation’ Weekend.

This event will be hosted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The event will go from 8 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Sunday. VFW is looking for helpers to get the Green Mountain Conservation Camp cabins ready for the summer season.

Lunch will be provided, and volunteers can come by for an hour or make a trip out of it. Helpers are welcome to stay in the cabins overnight or bring their own tent.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a special day in honor of Kids to Parks Day. A national day of outdoor play. From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., you can swing by to build a fort, make a fairy house, play in obstacle courses, and so much more. All ages and abilities welcome.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.