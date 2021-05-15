BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pleasant weather will continue today, with very mild temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible during the afternoon, but that’s about it. Sunday will start off with partly sunny skies, but there is a better chance for scattered afternoon showers, and possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be mild again, in the low 70s.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, with partly sunny skies and scattered afternoon showers. A few thunderstorms are a better bet this time, so we’ll keep an eye on it. Dry weather then moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday, some spots may reach the low 80s for highs.

Models are showing the end of the week as being a bit more unsettled. Showers are possible Thursday afternoon, and a few showers may linger into Friday. Temperatures will remain above average, however, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.