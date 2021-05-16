Beloved beer garden back in action

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state starts to revert back to “normal,” some businesses and restaurants are reviving pre-pandemic traditions and norms.

In Waitsfield, Lawson’s Finest Liquids has officially reopened its 50-seat beer garden and patio after a 7-month hiatus.

For the bulk of the pandemic, Lawson’s had only offered drive-thru service.

But this weekend, the brewery reopened its outdoor seating for the first time since October.

Employee Aimee Clement said guests were excited to return.

“They’re coming up the gate like ‘We’re back!’ [They’re] wanting to air hug and stuff and it’s just been really great to see everybody,” Clement said.

Customers WCAX News spoke to on Sunday said they were pleased with the reopening.

“They do a great job here... having the whole reservation system, making sure that people can still come here and enjoy themselves, and also stay safe at the same time... asking people to continue wearing masks when they’re interacting with the waitstaff,” said Ray Connery.

Some customers were from out-of-state.

Russell Drago from East Lyme, Connecticut said he and a group of friends have been visiting Lawson’s once a year for the past seven years for — what they call — a “beer-cation.”

But they cancelled their annual trip last year.

“Kinda stinks not having the tradition. We’ve kind of adopted some new traditions during the pandemic,” Drago said. “And work’s been a little crazy during the pandemic so that kind of prevented us from doing anything too crazy.”

Sam Kenyon from Syracuse, New York returned for the first time in a few years.

”We really enjoyed the place last time we were here three years ago,” he said. “The inside is beautiful but right now, it’s just the patio that’s open but it’s still a gorgeous day so we’re just enjoying that.”

Lawson’s Finest Liquids plans to reopen their dining room on June 1 so diners can choose whether to eat inside or outside.

