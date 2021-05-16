Best friends get crafty for causes

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - When their favorite craft show was canceled this year, two Essex girls decided to take matters into their own han ds. Saturday, the best friends launched their own.

Adilyn Bigenho, 9, and Lilian Thompson, 10, set up shop for the BFF Creations Spring Cares Craft Fair at the Sandhill Park pavilion in Essex. The Founders Memorial School students invited other young crafters to join and put their creativity to the test.

The goods available for purchase included painted rocks, dog treats, and stress balls.

Each kid raised money for causes and charities that mean the most to them, like children’s hospitals and animal or homeless shelters.

“I think some places just need a lot more money to help other people. It’s really helpful to help other people,” they said. “It’s also really important because, well, this is the year with COVID, and it’s really important for people to get money because some places are closing down because of COVID.”

The best friends hopes to make the event an annual affair.

