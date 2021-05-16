Castleton University students co-author book about pandemic

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Castleton University students have put their thoughts about the pandemic to paper in a new book called “COVID Chronicles: College Students Navigate Pandemic Life.”

There’s no question the last year has been tough for students. Missing important milestones and their friends as they moved to learning online.

It’s the brain child of Professor David Blow, who encouraged his students to blog about their experiences. He compiled their responses into a book.

“I also thought it was a snap shot in time that down the road someone would look at this book and have what our kids were going through at this point. And lastly, I thought it’d give them a win. Wins were hard to come by over the last year especially for this age group. I felt bad for these folks. They lost a lot,” Blow said.

The book is being sold on Amazon for $15. Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund for students.

