Crews battling brush fire in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are battling a forest fire in Killington.

In a Facebook post, Killington Police say 85 men and women from 10 surrounding towns are on scene near River Road and Route 4.

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6, then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30.

Heavy smoke has been billowing into the skies since then, but police say the fire is contained.

This story is developing.

