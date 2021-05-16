Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week underway for 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week is Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week, a week designed to shed light on the invasive species from Asia that now plagues 35 states across the US, including Vermont.

With a whole week dedicated to it’s existence, WCAX wanted to know more. Elissa Borden sat down with expert Ginger Nickerson, a Forest Pest Education Coordinator for UVM Extension’s Urban and Community Forestry Program.

EB: Tell me, what is the Emerald Ash Borer?

GN: The Emerald Ash Borer is a very small bark-boring beetle. It’s about the size of a grain of rice. And what it does is it lays eggs in the tree and the larvae eat the cambial layer underneath the bark and essentially kill the tree by starving it.

EB: Well that sounds bad, what are the immediate concerns?

GN: It will destroy almost 100% of [the Ash tree]. Ash is a really important species in Vermont. So it’s important habitat for wildlife and an important source of firewood. Ash has been planted extensively as a street tree and on parks and other municipal properties and it’s also in our roadways and in the rural right-of-way.

EB: How can you identify a tree that might have EAB?

GN: So there are a few different ways that people can tell if a tree might be infested with Emerald Ash Borer. Looking for once the leaves are out, seeing if a lot of the branches in the canopy are dying. The real giveaway is if you start to see the bark on the outside of the Ash tree getting flecked off. And that’s because woodpeckers know that the larvae are in there. We call that blonding and that’s a really good symptom that there could be Emerald Ash Borer in there.

EB: Is there anything we can do to mitigate the effects of the EAB?

GN: What municipalities need to do is inventory their Ash trees and find out how many they have to manage and then either treat the trees, or they should be removed before they can become a hazard. When EAB kills an Ash tree, the tree becomes very brittle and it starts to break apart in unpredictable ways. However, if the tree is in the forest and you’re not concerned about it being a hazard then it does not have to be cut.

EB: Is there anything else that people should know?

GN: Both in terms of Emerald Ash Borer and in terms of any invasive pest, don’t move firewood. Burn it where you buy it. Because the way that these invasive insects spread is from people taking their firewood from their home at one end of the state and then bringing it to wherever they’re camping. Leave your firewood at home if you’re traveling and buy your firewood where you’re camping.

Nickerson says if you see a tree you think might have EAB, you can log on to this website to upload pictures and report the tree.

For a list of all Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week activities around the state, click here.

