Fully vaccinated folks ditch masks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says fully vaccinated people can ditch the masks in most situations, and lots of Vermonters are taking up the opportunity.

Burlington’s Church Street was bustling with un-masked people Saturday afternoon. The 70-degree day brought out residents and tourists alike. They WCAX News they’re excited about and comfortable with the new guidance.

“After a long, cold winter with nothing to do and no place to go, it feels absolutely fantastic. It’s a great day out, and what a better day to not have your mask on,” said Eric Hjelm and Robert Littlefield, who were visiting from Maine.

“It’s exciting today. You see how many people are out here, more people than in probably a year. It’s crazy,” Burlington residents Lindsay Navickis and Brady Fox said.

Related Stories:

Following CDC, Vt. to drop mask mandate for fully-vaccinated

Vermonters react to CDC’s lifted indoor mask mandate

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.